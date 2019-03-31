Zelensky and Poroshenko win first leg of elections as of 8 p.m., - 112 Ukraine Exit Poll

Ukraine's presidential candidates Volodymyr Zelensky and Petro Poroshenko 112 Agency

Volodymyr Zelensky and Petro Poroshenko pass to the second round of Ukraine’s presidential elections, as 112 Ukraine exit poll informed.

It is the data provided at 8:00 p.m., in other words, it is the final information.

Zelensky got 30,9% and Poroshenko received 18,8%.

According to the survey, mostly voters supported Volodymyr Zelensky in the east (42,5%) and south (39,5%) of Ukraine. He was least supported in the western regions (21,8%).

Current president Poroshenko was mainly supported in Kyiv (28,5%) and in the west of Ukraine (27,2%).

Yulia Tymoshenko occupies the third place with 13,7% votes. The western regions supported her the most (18%).

The fourth place is occupied by Yury Boyko with 10%. He has the highest support in Donbas (38,8%) and in the south of Ukraine (19,9%).

The other candidates have such results: Anatoly Hrytsenko – 7,4%, Ihor Smeshko – 6,6%, Oleh Lyashko – 4,2%, Oleksandr Vilkul – 3,3%, Ruslan Koshulynsky – 2,0%, Oleksandr Shevchenko – 0,5%.

26,548 voters, 12,732 respondents with face to face and 13,816 respondents with secret voting, were interviewed at 500 polling stations of Ukraine. The statistical deviations of the results of the exit poll made 2,1% for the leaders of the rating and not more than 1,5% for other candidates.

The Ukrainian exit poll was organized by 112 Ukraine and NewsOne TV channels.

Austrian SORA Institute for Social Research and Consulting along with the Ukrainian Social Monitoring Center held the survey of the voters at the exit of the polling stations.

The National exit poll and 1+1 exit poll were held, besides the Ukrainian exit poll.

It should be noted that the results of the exit polls as of 18:00 is preliminary. The specified data will be published later.

The first round of the presidential elections takes place in Ukraine. The polling stations work from 8:00 up to 20:00. There are 39 candidates in the ballots and over 35,6 million voters. Over 315,000 of the voters changed the place of the registration for voting.