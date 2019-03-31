Election Day in Ukraine: online broadcast

Presidential Election Day 112 Agency

The first round of presidential elections kicked off in Ukraine today, March 31, at 8:00 a.m.

The polling stations will be closed at 8 p.m. Kyiv time, (GMT+2).

The regular election is held due to the end of the term of office of the President of Ukraine.

The head of the state shall be elected by direct national ballot voting.

The Central Election Committee approved a final list of 39 presidential candidates in Ukraine. The voters' list contains 35.6 million Ukrainian citizens. More than 315,000 Ukrainians changed voting places shortly before the presidential election.

This year ballot is the longest ballot in the history of presidential elections in Ukraine. It is 80 cm in length and printed on the paper with watermarks and special protection ink.

Ukraine’s foreign intelligence service suggest that Russian special agencies shall interfere with the elections providing fake data of the exit polls. Moreover, the provocations can be held by far-right organizations to destabilize the situation in Ukraine and discredit the election process.

Besides the Russian Federation is reported to plan to conduct unprecedented cyber-attacks on the servers of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine and the district election commissions around Ukraine.

6,000 law enforcers will maintain order in Ukraine.

2,344 international observers have been officially approved to come to Ukraine to follow the course of the presidential election.

112 Ukraine TV channel is broadcasting the voting process from the entire territory of Ukraine.

We also have a live stream form the Central Election Committee for quick updates of committee’s meetings and online vote counting. The data will come faster and more accurate than that on the website of the Central Election Committee.