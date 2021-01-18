Feedback
breaking news
x

Czech MFA wants EU to apply sanctions against Russia amid Navalny’s detention

Source : 112 Ukraine

The Czech side thinks that the decision to apprehend the oppositionist was politically motivated
13:35, 18 January 2021

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček
Open source

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček believes that Russia is violating international human rights treaties by detaining the country's opposition leader Alexei Navalny and intends to initiate discussions in the EU on sanctions against it. Petříček wrote this on his Twitter page.

"The arrest of Alexei Navalny is politically motivated. He was detained for his views, not for what he was formally accused of. The Russian regime is thereby violating international human rights treaties. I will seek to address this at the next meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. Navalny has my support. I will propose a discussion on possible sanctions," reads the message.

Related: Ukraine could bring up Russia's membership in PACE over Navalny's detention

As we reported earlier, Navalny returned to Russia on January 17. Officers of the search department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia detained him right after his plane landed in Moscow.

It is worth noting that he has been on the country's federal wanted list since December 29, 2020, for repeated violations of the probationary period - Navalny is currently sentenced to conditional punishment

Related: Latvia demands from Russian authorities to release Navalny, threatens with sanctions

Topics:
EU sanctions Russia Navalny Czech Republic detention
Система Orphus

If you find an error, highlight the desired text and press Ctrl + Enter, to tell about it

Comments
see more
latest news
editor's choice
video