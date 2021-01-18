Czech MFA wants EU to apply sanctions against Russia amid Navalny’s detention

The Czech side thinks that the decision to apprehend the oppositionist was politically motivated

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček Open source

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček believes that Russia is violating international human rights treaties by detaining the country's opposition leader Alexei Navalny and intends to initiate discussions in the EU on sanctions against it. Petříček wrote this on his Twitter page.

"The arrest of Alexei Navalny is politically motivated. He was detained for his views, not for what he was formally accused of. The Russian regime is thereby violating international human rights treaties. I will seek to address this at the next meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. Navalny has my support. I will propose a discussion on possible sanctions," reads the message.

As we reported earlier, Navalny returned to Russia on January 17. Officers of the search department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia detained him right after his plane landed in Moscow.

It is worth noting that he has been on the country's federal wanted list since December 29, 2020, for repeated violations of the probationary period - Navalny is currently sentenced to conditional punishment.