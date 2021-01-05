Czech Republic puts into effect gas pipeline connected to Nord Stream 2

The EUGAL highway - the ground extension of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline - runs through Germany to the Czech Republic and on to Austria

The Czech Republic has put a new gas pipeline, which is connected to the EUGAL pipeline - a terrestrial extension of Nord Stream 2, into operation. This was reported by Deutsche Welle with reference to the statement of the Praga-based operating company Net4Gas.

The 150-kilometer pipeline begins on the Czech border with German Saxony and ends in the west of the country at a gas distribution center next to the border with German Bavaria.

Its construction began back in 2017 and its overall cost was 540 million euros. The EUGAL highway runs from the Baltic coast through Germany to the Czech Republic and on to Austria.

As we reported earlier, the Norwegian company DNV GL refused to certify the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline upon completion of its construction after new US sanctions on the project had been applied.

"DNV GL will cease all inspection activities of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline system in accordance with the sanctions and as long as these sanctions remain in effect. We are implementing a plan to phase out our support for the project," the statement said.