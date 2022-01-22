Canada to provide Ukraine with loan worth up to $120 million against background of Russian threat

Ottawa also offered to provide a technical assistance grant of up to $6 million to support the loan

Volodymyr Zelensky, Justin Trudeau president.gov.ua

Canada will provide up to $120 million in loans to the Ukrainian government amid the ongoing crisis in relations with neighboring Russia, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated on Friday morning, hours after a meeting of senior US and Russian diplomats in Switzerland, Global News reports.

"Russia is aiming to destabilize Ukraine, including economically. This loan will help support Ukraine’s economic resilience. We’re also exploring other options to provide financial and other supports. … Again, Canada calls on Russia to de-escalate and engage in meaningful dialogue," Trudeau said.

In addition, Ottawa also offered a grant of up to $6 million in technical assistance to support the loan. Canadian and Ukrainian officials are already discussing possible loan terms and timing.

“We are looking to support the people of Ukraine in the challenges they’re facing against an aggressive Russia that has amassed troops at the borders, that is interfering in Ukrainian political affairs, that is using cyber-attacks and propaganda to destabilize Ukraine,” Trudeau added.

He stressed that Canada has been and will be Ukraine's friend and ally and will continue to support it so that the Ukrainian people can determine their future, not Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As it was reported earlier, the Canadian Defense Ministry has sent a detachment of Special Forces to Ukraine because of fears of an escalation of the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

In addition, Canada has recognized the need for sanctions against Russia in the event of its invasion of Ukraine.